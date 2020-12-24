Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Hold

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after buying an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

