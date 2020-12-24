Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

OFIX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,575. The company has a market cap of $823.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.09. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

