Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 3,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.