Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BEDU opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

