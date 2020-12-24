Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Knight Equity downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 778,502 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.