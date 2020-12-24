Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

