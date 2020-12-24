Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.44. First Community posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.