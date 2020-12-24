Zacks: Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

