Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,721,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,651,000.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.