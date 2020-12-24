Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $188.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $218.64 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $218.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $706.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

