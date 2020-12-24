Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 600.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 133,541 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 55.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

