Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $506.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $504.83 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.