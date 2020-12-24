Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

