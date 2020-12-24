Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

