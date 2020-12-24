Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings Sells 4,334 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Lowings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

