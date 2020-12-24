Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92. 601,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,204,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

