WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.