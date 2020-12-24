Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.94. 5,948,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,211,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

