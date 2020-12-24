Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Worthington Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

