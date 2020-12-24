Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.72

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.72 and last traded at $92.72, with a volume of 1745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $12,250,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

