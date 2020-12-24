Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.50. Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 792,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.91.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

