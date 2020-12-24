WOM Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00342930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.