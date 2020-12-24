Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

