Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

