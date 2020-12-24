Wirecard AG (WDI.F) (ETR:WDI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Wirecard AG (WDI.F) (ETR:WDI)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €0.39 ($0.46) and last traded at €0.39 ($0.46). Approximately 1,156,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 582,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.40 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and a PE ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €0.53 and a 200 day moving average of €7.73.

About Wirecard AG (WDI.F) (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard AG (WDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard AG (WDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.