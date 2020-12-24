Wing (WING) Price Hits $13.97 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Wing has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00060916 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $4.28 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00134410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00668311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00097704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00058736 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,376,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.