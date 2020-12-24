William T. Robbins Sells 70,000 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FEYE stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 232,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.