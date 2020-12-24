Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.87

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 49469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $260,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

