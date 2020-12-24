Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) Insider Acquires A$14,569.09 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster purchased 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of A$14,569.09 ($10,406.49).

The company has a current ratio of 91.62, a quick ratio of 91.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.46.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.99%.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

