White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,005.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $960.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.