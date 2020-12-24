Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 26,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

