Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $92.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

