West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $325.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 144,117.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 29.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 274.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

