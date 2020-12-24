Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,624 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $895.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

