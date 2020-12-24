Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,050 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 64,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $173.00 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.