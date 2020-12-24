Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $289.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $79,610.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,518.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMF. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

