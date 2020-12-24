Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $491,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Northrim BanCorp worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

