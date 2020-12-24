Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $475,000 Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Blue Bird worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Blue Bird by 20.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 217.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.