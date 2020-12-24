Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $465,000 Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $837.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

