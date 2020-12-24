Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2020 – Sio Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2020 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

