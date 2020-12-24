Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPPF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF) recently:

12/18/2020 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – SSP Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/17/2020 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

