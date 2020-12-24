Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $10.50.

12/15/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $10.50.

12/12/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. "

11/9/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 107,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,456. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

