Webchain Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, ChaoEX , BiteBTC and EscoDEX. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00642956 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BiteBTC, RaisEX, EscoDEX, STEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

