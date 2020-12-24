Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

WPG opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 232,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

