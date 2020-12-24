Wanchain Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.79 million and $2.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031236 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.