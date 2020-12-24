Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,105,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,085. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

