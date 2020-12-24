WABnetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,651.79 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $12,651.79 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00137626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00680962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00152649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 198.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00374252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062658 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

