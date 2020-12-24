Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.16. 4,774,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,886,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a market cap of $391.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

