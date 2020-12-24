Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

VRM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 2,185,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

