Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

